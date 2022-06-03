French Open 2022: Saturday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

John Berry/Getty Images

Two stars of the new generation of women's tennis face off in the 2022 French Open women's singles final on Saturday.

Iga Swiatek has been on top of the world rankings for most of the year and she enforced her dominance at Roland Garros in two of the last three trips to the Paris clay.

Swiatek broke on to the grand slam stage in 2020, when she won her first major without losing a set.

The No. 1 seed in 2022 almost replicated that path to the final. Swiatek lost one of her 13 sets played in the first six rounds.

Coco Gauff will oppose Swiatek in her first grand slam final. Gauff's previous best major result was a quarterfinal run at last year's French Open.

The 18-year-old American has not lost a set in Paris, but she is a decided underdog against the No. 1 seed that comes into the championship on a 34-match winning streak.

French Open Women's Final Info

Date: Saturday, June 4

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Prediction

Iga Swiatek over Coco Gauff In Three Sets

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were the two most dominant players in the French Open field.

Swiatek experienced a single blunder on her way to the title match. The Polish star lost the first set to Qinwen Zhang in the fourth round. She proceeded to win 12 of the next 14 games to advance.

Swiatek's six wins in Paris added on to her 34-match winning streak that started in February. All three of her losses this season took place in January and February.

The No. 1 seed won nine matches in a row on clay before Paris. Eight of those nine victories were by straight sets.

Swiatek was pushed to three sets on two occasions in her last five tournaments. Gauff has the potential to earn the rare achievement with the way she has played in France.

Gauff is a perfect 12-0 in sets at the French Open. She won her last three sets by three games or more. Seven of her 12 set victories in the first six rounds were by three games or more.

Gauff has the form to keep up with Swiatek, and she may have a chance to win the first set with all of the pressure on Swiatek.

Although Gauff is playing in her first major final, she will be the decided underdog against the top seed who is on a massive winning streak and has won at Roland Garros in the past.

Swiatek owns two straight set wins over Gauff. She swept the American at Indian Wells, California earlier in the season.

Gauff pushed Swiatek to a tiebreak in the first-ever set they played against each other on the clay in Rome last season. Swiatek ended up winning that match in straight sets.

Swiatek's winning experience against Gauff and her previous championship trip at Roland Garros should give her the edge at some point on Saturday.

Gauff may be able to pull of a set victory, but until someone proves they can beat Swiatek in her current form, it is hard to pick against the top women's player in the world.