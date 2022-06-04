Predicting the Biggest 2022 NBA Free-Agency Overpays This Offseason

1 of 5

Free Agent Type: Unrestricted

ProFitX.com 2022-23 Projected Fair-Market Value: $10 million

While Deandre Ayton will get the most money in free agency by any center, he's shown the upside on both ends of the floor to ultimately end up being worth a max contract.

After Ayton, however, Robinson could be the second-highest paid big man on the market. His upside is, well, a little more limited.

No team will give Robinson a max deal, but there are plenty of clubs that need an upgrade at center or a long-term solution at the position. Many of them (Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers) have or can create significant cap space as well.

Robinson passes the eye test as someone teams may be tempted to give a hefty deal to. A 24-year-old, super-athletic rim-runner who can throw down devastating dunks and also finished second in the league in block percentage this season (7.1 percent) certainly has a place in the league.

Of course, this ignores his lack of overall improvement during his four professional seasons, or that he's a non-factor on offense when not catching lobs. The Knicks were also better the past two years with Robinson on the bench, as his minus-2.9 swing rating ranked in the 36th percentile overall this season.

The Knicks can still sign Robinson to a four-year, $55 million extension up until June 30, and one NBA executive told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that any bidding war could land him $15 million per season on a new deal.

Given his lack of growth over the past four years and with fellow centers such as Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee, Isaiah Hartenstein and Hassan Whiteside all signing for $5 million or less last summer, Robinson just isn't worth paying significant money to.

Look for him to either re-up with the Knicks or get a big offer from a team such as Detroit or Portland.