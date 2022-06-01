French Open 2022 Men's Semifinal: Early Preview, Predictions for Updated Bracket

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The king of Roland Garros needs to beat his third top 10 seed in a row to reach the 2022 French Open men's singles final.

Rafael Nadal outdueled top seed Novak Djokovic on Tuesday to set up a semifinal showdown with Alexander Zverev, the No. 5 seed. Nadal ousted No. 9 seed Felix Auger Aliassime in the round of 16.

Nadal is the only man left in the French Open field with multiple major victories to his name and he is the only player with a major championship win in the last seven years.

Zverev is a four-time Grand Slam semifinalist and one-time finalist, but he has been unable to break through for a title yet. The German faces one of the toughest challenges in men's major tennis on Friday against Nadal on the clay.

Marin Cilic holds the advantage in experience over his semifinal foe. Cilic is appearing in his sixth Grand Slam semifinal. He completed a career grand slam of semifinal appearances with his win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Casper Ruud will be making his first ever Grand Slam semifinal appearance against Cilic. The No. 8 seed has played well over the last week-and-a-half in Paris, but Friday's match brings a new challenge with it.

Semifinal Previews

No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 5 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's lower seed is the only thing that is not in his favor for the semifinal clash with Alexander Zverev.

The 13-time French Open winner proved he is still the man to beat on the French clay when he took down Novak Djokovic in four sets on Tuesday.

Nadal has battled in the last two rounds against Djokovic and Felix Auger Aliassime. He played nine sets in the two matches. The length of those two matches may hurt Nadal a bit, but Zverev also played four sets against Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday. Nadal and Zverev both won their matches in a fourth-set tiebreak.

Zverev must be at his best to take down Nadal, but that has not been the case for parts of the tournament. The third-seeded German was pushed to five sets in the second round by Sebastian Baez and he played in four tiebreaks over the last three rounds.

Zverev owns a single win over Nadal on the clay surface. He beat the 21-time major champion at the Madrid Masters last year.

However, the German has not defeated Nadal at Roland Garros, or at any major. He lost in five sets at the 2017 Australian Open in their only previous major meeting.

Nadal must be viewed as the favorite because of his lengthy track record at Roland Garros. He will be more than familiar with recovering from a tough match at the second week of a major.

At the Australian Open, Nadal powered through 14 sets over the last three rounds to claim the first major title of 2022. He beat Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev in that stretch.

Zverev might push Nadal to four or five sets, but until he proves that he can beat the clay-court legend in France, he must be the underdog.

No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. No. 20 Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic owns the edge in major experience over Casper Ruud, but he has not beaten the eighth-seeded Norwegian in two meetings.

Ruud defeated Cilic in two sets on clay in Rome in 2020 and he took down Cilic in three sets on the Canadian hard court last season.

Ruud will come into Friday's match off a few hours less of rest and from a handful of battles over the last week in Paris.

The No. 8 seed was pushed to four sets by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round and each of his last three matches went four or five sets.

On the other hand, Cilic breezed through his first four rounds, as he dropped a single set. He benefited from that freshness in the fifth set against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Cilic should have fresher legs and he will be able to bank off his previous major semifinal experience. Cilic's last trip this far into a major came at the 2018 Australian Open, when he lost in five sets to Roger Federer in the final.

Ruud may find a slight advantage because of his form. He advanced to the final of three ATP Tour events and won two of them this season.

However, Cilic will have the better feel of what the match will be like and that could play to his advantage if the match lasts longer than three sets. '

Final Prediction: Rafael Nadal vs. Marin Cilic