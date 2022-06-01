Steelers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best rosters for long-term fantasy football players to work with.

Kenny Pickett will receive a good amount of attention in dynasty and redraft leagues because of his stature as a 2022 first-round pick.

Pickett will be handed the reins to a young Pittsburgh offense that includes a pair of second-year stars at running back and tight end.

All of the wide receivers on the Steelers roster are 27 or younger. If you take away Anthony Miller, all of those players are 25 or younger.

There is a chance for long-term stability within the Steelers organization and that is something that fantasy football players that focus on multiple seasons can take advantage of.