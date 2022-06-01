Steelers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesJune 1, 2022
Steelers' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best rosters for long-term fantasy football players to work with.
Kenny Pickett will receive a good amount of attention in dynasty and redraft leagues because of his stature as a 2022 first-round pick.
Pickett will be handed the reins to a young Pittsburgh offense that includes a pair of second-year stars at running back and tight end.
All of the wide receivers on the Steelers roster are 27 or younger. If you take away Anthony Miller, all of those players are 25 or younger.
There is a chance for long-term stability within the Steelers organization and that is something that fantasy football players that focus on multiple seasons can take advantage of.
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett enters the NFL with one of the best young collections of talent around him.
Pickett has Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson to work with at wide receiver and Pat Freiermuth at tight end.
Rookie wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin could step into larger roles as well depending on how they look in training camp.
The former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback is in the best position to succeed of all the rookie quarterbacks. No other 2022 draft selections have clearer paths to starting jobs than Pickett.
Now is the best time to buy low on Pickett’s fantasy value because it will likely go up if he turns in an above average season at quarterback.
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 22 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 64 in his final season under center with most of the same talent Pickett will work with in 2022.
If Pickett completes over 70 percent of his passes, he should get close to the 30-touchdown mark and he will be expected to reach the 4,000-yard mark at that pace.
Pickett will be nowhere close to the league’s leading passer, but a middle of the pack finish in passing yards would be a great start to a potentially lengthy run in Pittsburgh.
Najee Harris
Najee Harris feels like the safest bet in the Pittsburgh offense when it comes to fantasy value.
Harris ran for 1,200 yards in his rookie season, but he only found the end zone seven times on the ground.
Harris has room to grow in his role when it comes to touchdowns. The expectation for him is at least 10 ground trips to the end zone.
The second-year running back could also benefit from Pickett’s increase in pocket flexibility compared to Roethlisberger.
Harris could be a solid safety valve for Pickett on short-yardage or broken plays throughout the season.
Harris caught 74 of his 94 targets, and if he increases those numbers, he will be one of the best running backs in points-per-reception leagues.
The Steelers top back could also see more touches early in the season out of the backfield while Pickett gets more comfortable in the pocket in regular-season play.
No matter which you way think Harris’ second season will go, he is going to have a ton of touches and needs to be rostered before he becomes one of the top five fantasy football running backs.
Pat Freiermuth
There are so many intriguing fantasy football players inside the Pittsburgh passing game.
Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson are known commodities right now, and while they could have volume increases in 2022, they are probably locked down on most rosters.
George Pickens and Calvin Austin are interesting rookies to buy low on, but their roles may not be defined until the middle of the season. Claypool and Johnson will be the team’s top wide receivers.
Pat Freiermuth might be the most intriguing fantasy football target of Pickett’s passing options because of his scoring potential.
The tight end hauled in seven touchdown catches in his rookie season and he could be in for a much larger output in 2022.
Freiermuth only had 497 receiving yards in 2021, but he did have 8.3 yards per catch and he brought in 60 of his 79 targets.
All of those totals could increase with Pickett in the pocket and the tight end may be in for a breakout season that puts him into the upper echelon of players at the position in the NFL.