Ranking the Best 5 WWE Hell in a Cell PPVs of All Time

Credit: WWE.com

It was a quarter of a century ago that WWE introduced Hell in a Cell to the masses through the instant classic that was Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels. The match became such a celebrated staple of WWE in the years that followed that it was eventually given its own pay-per-view starting in 2009.

The annual event has featured anywhere from one to three Hell in a Cell matches per installment, though some have been more memorable than others. That's largely due to the gimmick getting watered down by being held the same time every year.

Utilizing the concept only when necessary would be a much better route to take compared to devoting an entire event to it, but it's unlikely WWE will turn back now after nearly 13 years.