Braves' Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season

0 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

It has not been a smooth start to the 2022 season for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves, as they continue to hover just below the .500 mark in the shadow of an upstart New York Mets in the NL East.

There is still plenty of talent on the roster, but there are also a few red flags that have emerged in the early going.

Even with Ronald Acuna Jr. back healthy, production in the outfield has again been an issue while a less effective Charlie Morton and a thinner relief corps have also raised some question marks.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the Braves' biggest red flags through the first two months of the season.