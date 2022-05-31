Betting Guide for Capital One's The Match VI: Brady-Rodgers vs. Allen-Mahomes

0 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The sixth edition of Capital One's The Match is nearly here, and with it comes a new wrinkle. This time the event will see an all-NFL quarterback scramble take place at the Wynn Golf Club on the Las Vegas strip.

The Match VI pits a pair of grizzled veterans in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers—who went head-to-head in The Match IV last July—against two young superstars in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, both making their first appearance in this series.

Their skills will be put to the test on the Tom Fazio-designed course. Regular viewers of The Match will be familiar with the setting after it hosted a faceoff between rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau November.

It's a challenging, championship-caliber par-70 course where many of the holes will offer significant water hazards for participants to overcome as they battle to rake in money for their favorite charities.

The Match VI will use a shamble format, meaning each team will select the best tee-shot as a starting spot and then play their own balls from there. The best score from each side will be used to determine which squad wins that hole.

DraftKings Sportsbook recently put odds on the board for this matchup. Bettors can wager on far more than the outright winner of the event, with props covering everything from hole-in-ones and closest-to-the-pin challenges to the victors of individual holes and the longest tee shots.

This competition can be tricky to bet, with so much opportunity for chaos to unfold—especially with non-professionals involved—across 12 holes on a 6,722-yard course.

Read on to see some of the best wagers you can make before The Match VI tees off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.