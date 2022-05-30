UFC 275: Previewing Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka and the Rest of the Card

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 275 goes down in Kallang, Singapore, on June 11. It'll be the Las Vegas-based promotion's first pay-per-view in southeast Asia, and it has put together a pretty solid card to celebrate the occasion.

Headlining honors will go to a light heavyweight title fight between the division's champion, Glover Teixeira, and challenger Jiri Prochazka. And that won't be the only title on the line, as flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko is slated to defend her strap against surging contender Taila Santos in the co-main event.

UFC 275 packs plenty of punch beyond the two title fights that top the bill. Earlier on the main card, fans will be treated to a rematch between former strawweight champs Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, whose first fight was arguably the best in the promotion's history.

Elsewhere on the bill, we'll get appearances from a nice blend of prospects, contenders, and veterans alike.

Keep scrolling for a preview of the most interesting fights on the bill.