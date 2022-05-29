AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 29, 2022
AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
AEW returned to Las Vegas Sunday for one of its biggest pay-per-view events of the year, Double or Nothing, headlined by the much-anticipated showdown between world champion "Hangman" Adam Page and No. 1 contender, CM Punk.
The event, the culmination of some of the biggest feuds in the company and a celebration of three years of all elite competition, featured a jam-packed 13-match card and the potential to be one of the best in-ring presentations the company has ever produced.
Did it? Were there new champions crowned or storylines started and what did it all mean for the company moving into the rest of 2022?
Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the blockbuster May 29 extravaganza, complete with grades and analysis for each of the night's contests.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Match: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks and "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs
- TBS Championship Match: Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole
- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Wardlow vs. MJF
- Anarchy in the Arena: Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society
- The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
- Death Triangle vs. The House of Black
- Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly
- Scorpio Sky, "All Ego" Ethan Page and Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti
- The Buy-In: Danhausen and Hook vs. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling
- The crowd heat for Nese downing and beating on Danhausen was enormous and proof of the face-painted comedy act's popularity.
- Sterling denying he tagged in rather than competing against Hook was a nice touch.
- Hook gave Danhausen the opportunity to finish off Sterling rather than tapping him out with the Kata-Ha-Jime in a nice ode to the growing friendship between unlikely teammates.
The wildly entertaining duo of Hookhausen earned their first victory as a team in Sunday's Buy-In match, defeating Tony Nese and attorney "Smart" Mark Sterling in a fun, inoffensive tag bout.
The heels shook off curses from Danhausen to beat him down and cut him off from his partner. A hot tag to Hook sparked the comeback for the popular tandem and culminated with the second-generation star tagging his very nice, very evil partner so that he could score the pinfall on Sterling.
This was mostly comedy, but the crowd in Las Vegas was red-hot for all of it. Danhausen, in particular, was massively over and trumped even Hook in that department. Not much of a wrestling match itself, this was a nice departure from some of the more uber-serious encounters that will define tonight's pay-per-view broadcast.
Grade
C
Top Moments