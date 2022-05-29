Capital One's 'The Match 6': Odds for Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Allen

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On the gridiron, everybody knows what Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are capable of. They're four of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. And if there's a game featuring two of these QBs, it's likely going to be a thrilling matchup.

But what will happen when these four quarterbacks hit the greens at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas?

On Wednesday, Brady and Rodgers are set to team up to face Mahomes and Allen in a 12-hole match-play round of golf during the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air live on TNT.

This is the second straight edition of The Match to take place at Wynn Golf Club. Last November, Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau when the golf rivals went head-to-head there.

Odds to Win The Match 6

Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers: -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

It's not a surprise that Brady and Rodgers are the betting favorites for this edition of The Match. Both NFL legends already have experience at this event, even though they've never been teammates before.

In May 2020, Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson and lost against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change. Brady and Mickelson were teammates again in July 2021, when they lost to Rodgers and DeChambeau at The Match 4.

Rodgers appears to be the best golfer of the four quarterbacks participating in The Match on Wednesday. And he seems confident that he and Brady are the better golf duo.

"We have the experience," Rodgers said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "Tommy’s played a ton of Pebble Beach events; he’s played The Match a number of times. I’ve played in Pebble and Tahoe. We’ve got a decided advantage."

But this isn't football, a sport in which each of these four men are among the best at their craft. None of them are pro golfers, and it's always possible that a few bad shots could derail them and cause them to lose momentum.

Because this is match play, the pair that has the lowest number of strokes on each hole will get a point. Teammates will take turns playing the same ball.

Although Rodgers is confident that he and Brady will win as the favorites to do so, Allen doesn't want him and Mahomes to be counted out.

"We’re not just doing this to do it," Allen said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "We want to win. We don’t want to lose, to those two guys especially. We don’t want them to hang this over our heads."

And it's not like Mahomes and Allen don't play golf. They're regular participants in the annual American Century Championship, a celebrity event that is held each year at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. They're likely putting in some practice ahead of The Match, too.

So, it should be exciting to watch these four highly competitive QBs face off in a different sport. And given the trash-talking that always takes place at The Match, it will be entertaining.

