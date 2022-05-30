Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Trade Rumors

1 of 6

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is one player many expected to be traded this offseason. He's set to earn $27 million in 2022, and the 49ers have 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings.

Garoppolo is still a 49er, though, despite the fact that San Francisco has apparently entertained fair offers. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, general manager John Lynch was "telling interested teams" that he had an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo on the table in March.

However, offseason shoulder surgery has prevented teams from flipping the switch on a trade.

"The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent earlier this month," Florio later wrote. "No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained."

Once Garoppolo is healthy enough to be on the field, the 49ers will reportedly revisit his trade market.

"Garoppolo's shoulder is slated to get the all-clear in late June or early July, at which point the Niners will again seek a trade partner," ESPN's Nick Wagoner wrote.

There's nothing sketchy here. Garoppolo has always been an offseason trade candidate, and if the 49ers can move him before camp—thereby eliminating any potential quarterback controversy—they will.

The big question is whether San Francisco will find a buyer at a price it deems acceptable. With notable quarterback trades and the draft already in the rearview, Garoppolo's market may be limited enough that the 49ers are better off keeping him.