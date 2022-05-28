Indy 500 2022: Latest Odds, Updated Predictions and Notable Storylines

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis 500 list of champions has some of the most notable names to ever compete in open-wheel racing.

Helio Castroneves put his name on the Borg-Warner Trophy for the third time last year when he beat out some of the sport's best young drivers for the victory.

Castroneves is one of eight Indy 500 champions in the field for Sunday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

One of those former winners, Scott Dixon, sits on the pole for the second straight year. Dixon was unable to turn pole position into his second Indy 500 win in 2021.

Instead, a handful of young drivers, including Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay, were in control of the race before Castroneves swooped in for the win.

Palou and VeeKay should be in the mix for the victory again on Sunday since they reside next to Dixon on the front row.

Indy 500 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Scott Dixon (+550; bet $100 to win $550)

Alex Palou (+600)

Pato O'Ward (+900)

Rinus VeeKay (+1100)

Josef Newgarden (+1200)

Will Power (+1400)

Scott McLaughlin (+1600)

Takuma Sato (+1600)

Marcus Ericsson (+1600)

Jimmie Johnson (+1600)

Top Storylines

Scott Dixon Trying to Win From Pole

Scott Dixon has won everything you could imagine on the IndyCar circuit.

The New Zealander has six IndyCar Series championships and a win at the Indy 500 from 2008.

Dixon has had the elusive second Indy 500 victory slip away from him multiple times over the last decade.

He sat on the pole on three occasions since he won from the first starting position in 2008. He finished fourth, 32nd and 17th in those races.

The 32nd and 17th-place finishes from the pole in 2017 and 2021 were less-than-ideal results and a potential sign of things to come for Sunday.

Dixon won the pole position with an average lap speed of over 234 miles per hour. His fastest speed was 234.162 miles per hour.

Dixon's car has the pace to get out in front early, and he has the experience to navigate Indy properly from the lead.

The pole, fast lap times and experience could lead you to think Dixon is the favorite to drink the milk and kiss the bricks, but it has not been easy for him from the pole position recently.

Can Anyone Make Noise From Back Of Grid?

The first three rows on the starting grid produced the last five Indy 500 winners.

Conor Daly came close to ending that trend in 2021, as he led the most laps of the race from a starting position in the middle of the pack.

Daly is one of a few drivers who could come from the middle or back to control Sunday's race.

Previous Indy 500 champions Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud are the first names that stick out below 15th place on the grid.

Castroneves is the reigning champion, and he starts all the way back in 27th place on Row 9, which also features one of the most talked-about young drivers on the circuit.

Colton Herta's name has been all over racing conversations because he signed a developmental deal with McLaren's Formula 1 team.

Herta won the IndyCar Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to begin the month at the track.

The American will use a backup car for the Indy 500 after his primary car flipped during Friday's practice session. Herta did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

Marco Andretti is another notable name in the back of the pack. Andretti has come close to winning the Indy 500 on multiple occasions, but he has not finished inside the top 10 in his last four tries.

One of those drivers could replicate Daly's push to the front, but it will take an increased amount of pace to hold off Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay and others who thrived during qualifying.

Prediction

Alex Palou Wins Indy 500

Alex Palou finished second in his second Indy 500 last season.

The Spaniard led 35 laps, which was the second-highest total behind Daly.

Palou's car has the pace to get out in front from the start and remain there for the duration of the 500 miles.

The leading experience gained from last season should help Palou when he is in front on Sunday.

That experience combined with the second-fastest car in qualifying should allow Palou to overtake Dixon and others to win the Indy 500.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.