Champions League Final 2022: Head-to-Head Record Before Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in four years on Saturday.

Real Madrid won the 2018 UCL final over Liverpool, one of four victories in club history against the English side.

Liverpool has had some success against Los Blancos as well. The Reds won the first three meetings between the clubs, starting with the 1981 European Cup final in Paris—which is also the host city for Saturday's meeting.

Real Madrid is the most successful side in European Cup/Champions League history with 13 titles. Liverpool is third on that list with six, and it can tie AC Milan for second all-time if it secures the trophy.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid Wins: 4

Liverpool Wins: 3

Draws: 1

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to face off for the third time in a major European final.

While Liverpool won the first meeting in 1981, Real Madrid triumphed in the 2018 final in Kyiv, Ukraine, behind three second-half goals, one from Karim Benzema and two courtesy of Gareth Bale.

Liverpool managed a goal from Sadio Mane in that contest four minutes after Benzema's 51st-minute opener.

Benzema and Mane are expected to play massive roles in Saturday's final. The Frenchman is the competition's leading scorer this season, while the Senegalese scored in both legs of the semifinal against Villarreal.

The two sides have met in the Champions League knockout phase three times. In last season's quarterfinal round, Real Madrid progressed thanks to a 3-1 win at home in the first leg (with a brace from Vinicius Jr.) and a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the second—the only stalemate in eight matchups.

Two of Liverpool's victories over the Spanish giant came in 2009 at the start of the UCL knockout round.

The Reds had a 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 before they erupted in the second leg, with Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard (2) and Andrea Dossena responsible for the goals in a 4-0 victory.

Real Madrid got on the board in the series during the group stage of the 2014-15 edition of the Champions League.

Los Blancos took both of those contests with a pair of clean sheets, securing a 3-0 win on the road before easing to a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu—thanks to a goal from none other than Benzema.

Most of the expected stars in Saturday's contest have played the other club before. Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Mane and Mohamed Salah should all be responsible for the majority of the scoring chances.

Virgil van Dijk, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Thiago are among the other global stars who will take to the pitch, although the latter may not start following an injury.

Real Madrid is going for its 14th European title and the first since it beat Liverpool in Kyiv. Liverpool is after its seventh UCL crown and the second in four years. The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final.