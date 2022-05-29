What a Team of Remaining NFL Free Agents Would Look Like

0 of 10

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NFL offseason has entered the dead period before training camp. The majority of key available veterans have signed, and the 2022 draft helped fill leftover holes for most teams.

Remaining free agents are better served to wait to sign and see where they fit best.

That's because preseason injuries can create a glaring need in an instant. Some veterans may also prefer to rest during camp practices, so waiting to ink a deal buys them time until they need to report. Preserving one's body before a grueling 17-game campaign is critical.

We scraped through the list of remaining free agents to build a roster, and did so with the intention of the skill sets meshing. It's not simply a list of the best overall players at each position.

Let's dive into our starters. Leave your thoughts on how well this team would perform if it played a 17-game schedule in 2022.