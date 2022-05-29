Home Runs Are Back and 8 Other May Takeaways from the 2022 MLB Season

0 of 9

Gary Coronado/Getty Images

What did we learn this month in Major League Baseball?

Well, for starters, home runs are back in style, especially for the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and basically the entire Boston Red Sox lineup.

Yet despite a sharp uptick in long balls, Josh Hader remains darn near unhittable while the Houston Astros pitching staff has been lights-out across the board. And the Toronto Blue Jays—expected to feature one of the best offenses—remained anemic at the plate for a second consecutive month.

The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies have fallen off after solid Aprils, but the Minnesota Twins are still in great shape atop the American League Central.

Oh, and last year's American League and National League MVPs? They're looking good for possible repeats.

The season is still young, but here are our biggest takeaways from May.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics accurate through Friday.