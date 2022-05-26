NBA Mock Draft 2022: Latest Projections and Comparisons for Underrated Prospects

2 of 3

We know what you're thinking. How can a prospect be mocked in the lottery and still underrated?

Great question—though, the answer is kind of simple. Jeremy Sochan is mostly being mocked in the back half of the lottery and has a chance to become the best NBA player in this class.

Granted, a lot of things must go right for that to happen. His stat line from his solo season didn't exactly scream inevitable superstardom—9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 25.1 minutes—but it didn't need to. If he pans out, he could be the kind of player who makes a star-level impact on the game even if he doesn't always put up star-level numbers in the box score.

As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor put it, Sochan has "limitless potential" if he adds a three-ball to his arsenal. Even without one, Sochan could live up to predraft comparisons to Ben Simmons and Draymond Green as an elite, all-purpose defender and jumbo-sized playmaker (6'9", 230 lbs). He can tally steals or blocks, grab defensive rebounds and go, feed open teammates and ditch defenders off the dribble.

He isn't a major scoring threat yet, but he has shown great touch around the rim and the explosion to finish above it. His shooting might be the biggest swing skill in this draft, but his ceiling is tantalizingly high if he ever finds one.