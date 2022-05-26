Every NFL Team's To-Do List for Rest of the 2022 Offseason

0 of 32

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NFL teams and their fans should feel good. Spring is the season of hope for professional football. The draft just occurred, and every incoming prospect presents promise. Organizations also added key players through free agency and/or trades. Some significant contributors re-signed as well. Even so, only 15 weeks remain until games start, and there's plenty left to do.

Before the regular season, each franchise will go through organized team activities, minicamps, training camp and preseason. At this juncture, the concerns aren't quite as magnified after the roster moves during the earlier portions of the offseason. But no lineup is perfect, moves can still happen, and plenty of competition will ensue.

Specifically, the fates of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo remain undecided. Plenty of high-profile players, specifically three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, are due contract extensions. And teams still have position battles to determine what their lineups will look like for Week 1.