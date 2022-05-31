The 1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2022 Offseason

29 of 32

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the Seattle Seahawks to shock everyone and field a playoff contender with Geno Smith or Drew Lock under center, they'll need star wideout DK Metcalf on the field. The front office should do its best to keep him happy going into the 2022 season.

The Seahawks selected Metcalf with the last pick in the second round of the 2019 draft (No. 64 overall), and he's quickly become one of the league's top receivers, hauling in 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns over hist three seasons. In 2020, he ranked seventh across the NFL in receiving yards (1,303).

As a big-play wideout who averaged at least 15.5 yards per catch in two out of his three campaigns, Metcalf can open up the offense regardless of who takes snaps at quarterback. His presence can draw a safety's attention, which bodes well for a team that routinely tries to establish the run.

On 950 KJR AM with Ian Furness (h/t ESPN's Brady Henderson), head coach Pete Carroll seemed confident that the team will come to terms with Metcalf on a new deal.

"We want him to be here," Carroll said. "He wants to be here. We'll figure it out. It'll just take us some time, but we'll get it done."

Metcalf's new salary will likely land somewhere between $24-25 million annually, which is in the top five of AAV among wide receivers.