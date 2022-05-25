Shocking Trade Ideas Raiders Should Pursue Before 2022 Season

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has already shown he's not afraid to make a big trade.

The former Patriots executive has already swung two major deals in his short time with the Raiders. His trades for Davante Adams and Rock-Ya Sin are perhaps the biggest moves they have made in an offseason packed with change.

So while it's rare for notable swaps to go down this time of year, the Raiders shouldn't be counted out.

The team is clearly looking to compete now, and the AFC West is set to be a historically difficult division.

These trades might be improbable and would send some shockwaves, but they make sense if the Raiders are looking to maximize their window right now.