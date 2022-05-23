Predicting Raiders' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, Minicamp

0 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are working hard to build off a playoff season in 2021. They hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, made a blockbuster trade for star receiver Davante Adams and signed potent pass-rusher Chandler Jones.

While Las Vegas only made six draft selections—and none in the first two rounds—it might have gotten potential steals in prospects such as interior lineman Dylan Parham and running back Zamir White.

While much will be expected from the Raiders' new additions in 2022, they're not the only reason Las Vegas could be better. Returning players could improve enough this year to strengthen the team's existing depth.

Jobs won't be won or lost during organized team activities (OTAs) or minicamp. In the coming weeks, though, the Raiders should get a good idea of which existing players could break out in 2022.

Below, we'll examine three who have the skills and the opportunities needed to kick off their breakout campaigns this offseason.