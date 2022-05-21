Preakness 2022 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and Reaction

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes has been run, and Early Voting is your winner. The finish wasn't quite as exciting—and not nearly as shocking—as the Kentucky Derby finish earlier this month. However, it was nevertheless a thriller.

At Churchill Downs, 80-1 long shot Rich Strike stunned the thoroughbred racing world by winning the Derby. On Saturday, Early Voting was among the favorites at 5-1, but like Rich Strike before him, he had to best Epicenter to claim victory.

The Chad Brown-trained colt and jockey Jose Ortiz did exactly that, pulling ahead late and staying ahead of Epicenter—who went off as the 7-5 favorite—in the final stretch.

Order of Finish and Payout

1. Early Voting ($900,000

2. Epicenter (300,000)

3. Creative Minister ($165,000)

4. Secret Oath (90,000)

5. Skippylongstocking ($45,000)

6. Simplification

7. Armagnac

8. Happy Jack

9. Fenwick

Recap and Reaction

While Early Voting was among the favorites, he actually dipped from a morning line of 7-2. Epicenter's odds also fell slightly, but the Steven Asmussen-trained horse was still the heavy favorite.

However, Epicenter didn't get off to a fast start and was forced to make up ground throughout the race. While jockey Joel Rosario did guide Epicenter to a strong late push, it wasn't enough once Early Voting had the lead.

Another favorite, Secret Oath, was forced to the back of the pack early when Happy Jack drifted into traffic. Secret Oath was able to make a move up through the pack, but after being pinned behind at the start, it was too late.

Early Voting was near the front at the onset but was forced to stalk as Armagnac took the initial lead. However, the Early Voting, one of the freshest horses in the race, had the speed to close and little trouble with the chaser's role.

Owner Seth Klarman and Brown decided to hold Early Voting out of the Kentucky Derby in order to focus on the Preakness. It was a decision that paid off with Cloud Computing in the 2017 Preakness and one weighed carefully.

"It’s six weeks between his last race and the Preakness versus two weeks of rest for the horses coming out of the Derby," Brown said, per Ryan McFadden of the Baltimore Sun.

In addition to skipping the Derby, Early Voting had only previously run three races, winning two of them.

Fatigue may have been a factor for Epicenter, who ran seven races in an eight-month span heading into Saturday. However, a clustered pack didn't help, and Rosario may have misjudged his late push. Ultimately, though, traffic may have been the deciding factor.

Plenty of fans were surprised to see Epicenter finish as the runner-up for the second time this month.

Ortiz, meanwhile, did a masterful job of pacing Early Voting and made a crafty (and clean) move inside near the finish to ensure he stayed ahead of Epicenter.

This marked the second Triple Crown win for Ortiz, following the 2017 Belmont Stakes. It was the second Preakness and second Triple Crown race win for Brown.

While many of the favorites finished near the front, Fenwick, who was 50-1 going into race day, finished last. His status as a longshot, however, may have actually led to some late action.

Ultimately, fans didn't get a major upset as they did in the Derby. They won't get a Triple Crown winner either, though that was known once owner Rick Dawson decided to rest him for the Belmont. It was a fun race, though, and will give fans plenty to discuss heading into the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes are scheduled to take place Saturday, June 11.