The NFL's Biggest Unanswered Questions Entering 2022 Offseason OTAs

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With the NFL draft in the rearview and the vast majority of top free agents under contract, we're entering a bit of a dead period in the offseason. Training camps are still over a month away, and the preseason won't kick off until August.

However, while the NFL news cycle has slowed to a crawl, teams are hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. The majority of them will hold organized team activities (OTAs) this week—a full schedule can be found at NFL.com—and many of them are searching for answers.

While positional battles and roster spots aren't settled during OTAs, teams can get a good idea of how they're shaping up ahead of camp. Here, we'll examine the biggest questions around the league that could find early answers during OTAs or at least in the coming weeks.

Let's dig in.