Re-Drafting the 2018 NFL Draft

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

In the lead-up to the 2018 NFL draft, the hullabaloo was all about one position—quarterback.

With a loaded crop that included five signal-callers who would go on to be first-round picks, the class of 2018 was heralded as the best in recent memory. Some pundits went so far as to compare the class to 1983, when six quarterbacks went in Round 1—three of whom went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But a funny thing happened on the way to immortality. Games started. Fast-forward just four years, and of the five quarterbacks taken in Round 1, just two will be starting for the team that drafted them in 2018. The only one to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player was the last of the five selected.

It begs the question: What would the first round of that 2018 draft look like had we known then what we know? How would things shake out if we knew who would be stars and who would be busts?

For starters, that first round would feature more off-ball linebackers than quarterbacks. The first non-quarterback taken would be an offensive guard. And that MVP wouldn't be waiting nearly as long to hear his name called in Dallas.

Note: For the purpose of this exercise, trades that took place before the draft (such as the Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes trades) were included. However, trades that took place after the event began (draft-day deals) were not.