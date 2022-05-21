Ranking the NFL's Top Dark Horses to Lead Major Offensive Categories in 2022

2 of 6

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, finishing fifth in the league in passing yards with 4,804. He could shatter that mark this year largely thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders' trade for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams.

While Adams won't have back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers targeting him anymore, he's still a great bet to put up league-leading receiving numbers in an offense engineered by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Carr and Adams will have instant chemistry after playing together for two years at Fresno State. Both entered the league as second-round draft picks in 2014 and are getting their chance to rekindle that connection in the pros.

Add in the reliable presence of Hunter Renfrow and the upside of free-agent addition Demarcus Robinson and you have the recipe for Carr to move up to the top of the passing yards list in 2022.

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is one of the more intriguing quarterbacks to watch this season. After spending a year on the sidelines, he's coming over to the Cleveland Browns with a chance to pick up right where he left off.

Watson was last seen wrapping up a Pro Bowl 2020 campaign with the Houston Texans in which he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. He's capable of repeating that feat even with a relatively unproven stable of pass-catchers outside of veteran Amari Cooper.

With support from arguably the league's best running back platoon, one that has a pair of stars in Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, there is sky-high potential for Watson to have a prolific 2022 season.

There is a possible suspension to be concerned about. Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct, and while he won't face criminal charges, the league could still suspend him under the personal conduct policy.

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins has been one of the NFL's most reliable QBs for much of his 10-year career. He's only thrown for more than 30 touchdowns on two occasions though, finally breaching that mark in each of the past two seasons.

Cousins is on the cusp of taking another step forward and could potentially toss 40-plus scores in 2022. Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator last year, is calling the shots for a new-look Minnesota Vikings offense that has a higher ceiling than it did under the previous regime.

Phillips helped Matthew Stafford's transition to a new offense go seamlessly while maximizing the talents of Triple Crown-winning wideout Cooper Kupp. The coordinator could repeat that feat with Cousins, who has a superstar pass-catcher of his own to lean on in Justin Jefferson.

Expect the battery to be one of the league's most prolific this coming season.