1 Flaw Every MLB Contender Needs to Address Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

He who hesitates is lost, and even the favorites to win MLB's 2022 World Series have (at least) one area they could clearly stand to improve in advance of the still-far-away-but-approaching trade deadline.

One observation/explanation before we dive in: The majority of these flaws are batters rather than pitchers, but that doesn't mean we're anticipating an unusually quiet summer as far as trading of pitchers is concerned.

With rare exceptions, postseason contenders are always interested in improving their pitching staff before the deadline. In fact, the playoff field expanding from 10 teams to 12 teams figures to create even more demand for starting pitchers and less supply of them than we're used to seeing. But a lot of that demand is based on injury and/or guys cooling off from hot starts, and we'll need to wait at least another month or two to see how those factors drive the market. As is, most of these contenders seem to be in good shape in the pitching department.

Contenders are listed in alphabetical order, and these are the 12 teams who entered play on Tuesday with better than 30-1 odds of winning the World Series, per DraftKings.