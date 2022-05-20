NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 20 Schedule

2 of 3

Chris Seward/Associated Press

The Rangers were two minutes and 23 seconds away from a Game 1 win. If they could have shut out the Hurricanes to win the opener, it could have been a huge statement to open the series. Instead, New York couldn't close it out.

Carolina won all four of its home games against the Boston Bruins in the first round, so it still hasn't lost at PNC Arena this postseason. And it seems likely that the Hurricanes are going to continue to play well there.

There's a good chance that Carolina is going to keep its momentum going and win Game 2. Goaltender Antti Raanta played well in the opener, tallying 27 saves and holding New York scoreless for the final 52:53. And the Hurricanes' offense may get going following their late surge in Game 1.

It helps that Carolina is getting production from a large number of players on the offensive end of the ice.

"Teams that win, you see a lot of guys get on the scoresheet," Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck said, per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press.

That could make it difficult for New York to slow Carolina, especially once the Hurricanes really get rolling. But if Carolina is going to end this series quickly, it will need to play better away from home after dropping all three of its road games in Boston in the first round.

The Hurricanes should keep playing well when this series shifts to New York, and as the better team, they could be on their way to a sweep. Don't be surprised if Carolina wins the next three games to advance.