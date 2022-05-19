NBA Combine 2022: Players Who Will Help Themselves in 5-on-5 Scrimmages

NBA Combine 2022: Players Who Will Help Themselves in 5-on-5 ScrimmagesMay 19, 2022
After Tuesday night's lottery, the order is now set for the 2022 NBA draft on June 23.
The league's 30 teams now have plenty of time to think about who they may consider taking during each of the two rounds.
Meanwhile, players who have entered the draft still have time to boost their stock. And many will be participating in the NBA combine in Chicago this weekend, when they will be looking to impress the executives and scouts in attendance.
While some players will only take part in the drills, some will play in the 5-on-5 scrimmages. And those will give an indication of how their skill sets could fit in at the next level. A strong performance in these games could put an under-the-radar prospect on the radar of several teams.
Here's a look at several names who could boost their draft stock during the scrimmages at the combine.
Ron Harper Jr., SF, Rutgers
The son of a former five-time NBA champion, Ron Harper Jr. has entered the draft looking for a successful pro career of his own. And although he's not among the top prospects in this year's class, he could be a great pickup for a team in the second round.
The 22-year-old spent four years at Rutgers, and he continually improved during that time. As a senior in the 2021-22 season, the 6'6" wing averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32 games while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and a career-best 39.8 percent from three-point range.
He played in 121 games at the collegiate level, many of which came against strong Big Ten competition, and he should have a strong showing during the scrimmages at the draft combine.
Don't be surprised if Harper ensures he'll get picked at some point during this year's draft.
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG, Vanderbilt
Like Harper, Scotty Pippen Jr. is the son of a former Chicago Bulls great. Scottie Pippen is a Hall of Famer after winning six NBA titles and earning seven All-Star nods, and now his son is looking to carve out a strong professional career of his own.
The younger Pippen thrived throughout his three-year career at Vanderbilt. He was a two-time All-SEC selection and a consistent scoring threat during his time with the Commodores.
During the 2021-22 season, the 21-year-old averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists in 36 games. There was some speculation over whether he would return to Vandy for his senior season, but he opted to enter the NBA draft instead.
It's not a certainty that Pippen will get drafted, though, as some mocks don't have him being one of the 60 players taken during the event.
However, he clearly knows how to score and could excel during the scrimmages at the combine. And that could be enough for someone to select him on draft night.
Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois
Illinois has been one of the top college basketball programs in the country in recent years, and Kofi Cockburn has been a big reason for that.
The 7-foot Jamaican center was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a two-time consensus All-American, so his college accolades are impressive.
Cockburn played three seasons for the Fighting Illini, and his junior season was his best. During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in 28 games. He also shot 59.3 percent from the field, a slight drop from his sophomore season (65.4 percent), but impressive nonetheless.
It's hard to imagine the 22-year-old won't be taken at some point during the two-round draft after proving himself against plenty of strong competition in the Big Ten.
Cockburn is the type of player who thrives in a 5-on-5 setting, and he should fare well in the scrimmages this weekend.