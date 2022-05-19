NBA Combine 2022: Players Who Will Help Themselves in 5-on-5 Scrimmages

0 of 3

After Tuesday night's lottery, the order is now set for the 2022 NBA draft on June 23.

The league's 30 teams now have plenty of time to think about who they may consider taking during each of the two rounds.

Meanwhile, players who have entered the draft still have time to boost their stock. And many will be participating in the NBA combine in Chicago this weekend, when they will be looking to impress the executives and scouts in attendance.

While some players will only take part in the drills, some will play in the 5-on-5 scrimmages. And those will give an indication of how their skill sets could fit in at the next level. A strong performance in these games could put an under-the-radar prospect on the radar of several teams.

Here's a look at several names who could boost their draft stock during the scrimmages at the combine.