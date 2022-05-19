NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deandre Ayton Contract, 76ers' Doc Rivers and More

1 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton was a big part of the team's run to the NBA Finals last season. The Arizona product averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists during the 2020-21 season. Statistically, he was just as valuable this year, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

However, the Suns failed to reach a rookie extension with Ayton, and now there's a reasonable chance he departs as a restricted free agent or in a sign-and-trade. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton hasn't felt valued by Phoenix and is seeking a max contract.

Wojnarowski said the following on NBA Today (h/t Arthur Hill of HoopsHype).

"Deandre Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization. They were not able to come to an agreement on his rookie extension. He saw many of the top players in his class get extensions and he wanted a max deal, he would not move off that. So now he moves towards restricted free agency this summer where he'll have some more options.”

Phoenix can still match any offer that Ayton receives or orchestrate a sign-and-trade, though cap space could be a significant issue. The Suns are expected to have the fifth-highest payroll in the league, according to Spotrac.

Regardless of what transpires, Wojnarowski believes that Ayton will end up getting a max deal from someone this offseason. Phoenix, meanwhile, isn't tipping its hand about its plans for Ayton.

"As far as free agency and those things, we'll address them at the proper time," general manager James Jones said, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.