Preakness Picks 2022: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

With Rich Strike out of the field, Epicenter becomes the heavy favorite, and it's no surprise. The Steve Asmussen-trained Colt led the Derby in the final furlong before being overtaken in the closing seconds. On Pimlico's slightly shorter 1⅛-mile course, Epicenter might have been the favorite anyway.

Epicenter finished sixth in his debut race last September but has finished first or second in six races since. He last won at the Louisiana Derby in March.

The big question with Epicenter is whether there's enough gas in the proverbial tank following a fast Derby battle and running seven races in eight months. Prep for the Preakness has gone well, however, according to assistant trainer Scott Blasi.

"He seems to be pretty sharp," Blasi said, per Paulick Report "I love how he's doing. He galloped today like that was nothing; walked off the track with good energy. We'll put a little work in him and go. Not much to do from here on out...[but] win."

Asmussen's favorite will face some tough competition, too, notably from Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath. The D. Wayne Lukas filly won impressively at Churchill Downs and definitely has the speed to emerge from the middle of the pack on Saturday.

"When she gets to a horse, if you ask her, she gets past them quick," Lukas said of Secret Oath, per Shawn Stepner of WMAR Baltimore. "She accelerates. That makes her very, very tough to beat."

Lukas knows a thing or two about the Preakness, having won six of them.

Early Voting is another horse to consider, as the Chad Brown-trained colt has tremendous opening speed and hasn't raced since early April. Early Voting will have to hold off strong finishers like Epicenter and Secret Oath, but if he can get to the front of the pack quickly, he could win it.

Though Early Voting didn't participate in the Derby, he has won two of his three starts.

Simplification could also make a successful run, but the Antonio Sano-trained colt will have to avoid getting pinned inside early. Simplification finished fourth at the Derby and has three wins on his eight-race resume.

While it feels unlikely that we'll see another dark horse follow up Rich Strike's shocker with a win, each of the nine entrants has a legitimate shot.

Prediction

1. Secret Oath

2. Epicenter

3. Early Voting