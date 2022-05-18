NBA Rumors: Examining Top Reports Entering 2022 Combine

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The order for the 2022 NBA draft is now set after the draft lottery was held Tuesday night, and the Orlando Magic were the lucky team that landed the No. 1 overall pick. It marks the fourth time that Orlando will have the top selection.

There's no consensus No. 1 prospect in this year's draft class, so the Magic could have a tough decision to make when they're on the clock. They've got some time to think it over, though, considering the draft won't take place until June 23.

Things could change over the next month, too. Some players will have opportunities to boost their stock, such as those who will be participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this weekend.

As the combine gets closer, here's some of the latest draft buzz from around the league.