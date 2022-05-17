Realistic Trades Post-NBA Lottery: Finding Homes for Bradley Beal and More

2 of 4

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

New York Knicks receive: Christian Wood and Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets receive: Mitchell Robinson (sign-and-trade), Cam Reddish and Kemba Walker

The 'Bockers just finished with a bottom-10 offense for the fourth consecutive season (23rd overall this time around). They need scoring and spacing in a bad way, and this swap could deliver both.

Christian Wood might struggle with consistency, but he remains among the Association's most tantalizing talents at center. There aren't many players with his combination of size (6'10"), skill and athleticism. If he managed to avoid getting on Tom Thibodeau's bad side and leaned on the seasoned skipper to improve his defense, Wood could be a real asset.

Now, there might be a bit of a minutes crunch with Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel and Jericho Sims all in the same frontcourt. However, the Knicks could form a three-headed scoring monster with Randle, Toppin and Wood, leaving Noel and Sims to do the dirty work on the interior in limited, high-energy spurts. Besides, the Knicks would have the same congestion if they re-signed Mitchell Robinson, just with worse spacing.

Since Randle and RJ Barrett, New York's top two scorers, operate best inside the arc, the Knicks could be drawn to this deal's ability to expand beyond it. Wood just shot better than 37 percent from range for the third consecutive season. Eric Gordon just dialed back the clock by splashing 41.2 percent of his long-balls. Both would give this group some badly needed breathing room.

As for Houston, the Rockets are now positioned to draft Wood's replacement since the No. 3 pick will pave a path to at least one of Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. They could flip Wood, who's 26 and unsigned beyond next season, for 24-year-old Mitchell Robinson and 22-year-old Cam Reddish. The Knicks would include Kemba Walker for salary-matching purposes, but the Rockets could buy him out immediately.

Robinson's athleticism and above-the-rim play could be a fascinating counterpoint for the ground-bound wizardry of Alperen Sengun. There should be more than enough minutes to go around up front for those two and the No. 3 pick. Meanwhile, Reddish remains without a niche, but joining a long-term rebuilder like the Rockets would give him more time to find it. There's an impact three-and-D swingman somewhere inside of him, if Houston can just bring that player out.