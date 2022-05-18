Preakness Odds 2022: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

2 of 2

Epicenter

The 4-1 favorite heading into the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter is now the odds-on favorite for the second jewel of the Triple Crown. In his last five starts, he's finished first or second.

It looked as though Epicenter had the Run for the Roses all but locked up right before long-shot Rich Strike surged ahead for the upset victory.

Given that the Preakness is 1/16 of a mile shorter than the Derby, though, trainer Steve Asmussen can rest assured his colt has what it takes to capture his fifth career win.

Early Voting

After skipping the Derby, Early Voting's team—including owner Klaravich Stables and trainer Chad Brown—has a win at the Preakness Stakes in its sights. In that sense, the dark bay colt is looking at the same path 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing took, skipping the Derby to take the win at Pimlico.

Both Cloud Computing and Early Voting are owned and trained by Klaravich and Brown, respectively, and both ran in the Wood Memorial Stakes before electing to sit out the Derby.

In three career starts, Early Voting has two wins for a career earnings of $321,500. If the three-year-old can eke out a win at Pimlico, he'll stand to earn almost double that; the winner's share of the $1 million prize purse is 60 percent, or $600,000.

Secret Oath

Fresh off a Kentucky Oaks win, Secret Oath's team now hopes she can become the seventh filly to win the Preakness. You don't have to go far back to find the last, though: Swiss Skydiver in 2020.

In her last five starts, Secret Oath has won four times. The chestnut filly is trained by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who tied a Kentucky Oaks record with his fifth win there this month.

She "has a versatile running style that should work to her benefit in a Preakness featuring both front-runners and closers," according to Patrick Reed of America's Best Racing.

In her last race against the colts, the Arkansas Derby in April, Secret Oath finished third.

