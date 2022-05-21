Promising NBA Players Who Need Bigger Roles Next Season

1 of 5

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Joshua Primo was the youngest player in the NBA this past year, playing 37.8 percent of the season as an 18-year-old.

Because of this, he wasn't very good. The Spurs likely expected this when they selected him 12th overall in 2021, banking on his sky-high potential to break through in a few years.

The breakout could come as early as next season, as Primo was used far more down the stretch following the Derrick White trade (27.3 minutes over his final 12 games, all starts).

His physical profile is the first thing that jumps out. A 6'6" guard who can play on or off the ball, Primo is a good athlete who can slice his way through a crowded defense before unleashing a violent slam on his opponent. He also ranked in the top half of all NBA players as a cutter (1.31 points per possession), finishing 62.5 percent of his attempts.

Essentially splitting his court time with Dejounte Murray on the floor, Primo received far more opportunity when the All-Star guard sat. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per 36 minutes with Murray on the bench, compared to just 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists when the two shared the floor. Learning how to pick his spots and when to attack/defer alongside Murray will be key to Primo's (and the Spurs') success next season.

Primo is also in a far better position to succeed than most young prospects. Murray is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA to study and Gregg Popovich is arguably the greatest coach of all time. San Antonio has long been a premier destination for player development, with Murray and White serving as recent examples.

Primo isn't going to be a star next season, and he won't even turn 20 until Christmas Eve. He should, however, continue to see his role increase and carries some of the highest potential of any player on the Spurs roster.

Don't be surprised to see Primo in an All-Star Game in a few years if he can stabilize his shot mechanics, continue to develop as a passer and become a lockdown defender like his backcourt partner.