PGA Championship 2022: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

Jon Rahm started off his major season in disappointing fashion by his standards.

Rahm landed in a tie for 27th at the Masters, and he was not in the conversation for the green jacket all weekend.

That performance was a steep change from the four top-10 finishes he produced on the major circuit in 2021.

Rahm won the U.S. Open, landed in a third-place tie at The Open, tied for fifth at The Masters and finished in a tie for eighth place at the PGA Championship.

Rahm owns one other top-10 placing at the PGA Championship from 2018. He also finished in a tie for 13th at the 2020 tournament.

The Spaniard rebounded from his average performance at Augusta, Georgia, with a win at the Mexico Open in which he shot four rounds in the 60s.

The victory was a nice confidence boost for Rahm, who once again assumes the role of pre-tournament favorite.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Rahm has not gone more than two majors without a top-10 finish.

The super high standard set over the past few years has been met in most tournaments by Rahm, and we should expect to see him rebound from his worst major finish since he missed the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship.