NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Lakers' Russell Westbrook, 76ers and Bulls

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Given all the turbulence encountered during Russell Westbrook's first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, it felt almost certain there wouldn't be a second.

Either L.A. is taking posturing next-level to gain leverage, or that simply isn't the case.

"Despite the widely held belief that the Lakers would find a way to trade Westbrook before the start of next season, sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews," The Athletic's Sam Amick reported. "The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook's presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job."

This doesn't necessarily cement Westbrook's place on next season's roster. If nothing else, the Purple and Gold could be emergency planning in case the trade market offers no alternative.

Then again, this has always been a quietly intriguing option, assuming the Lakers are convinced that Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis could all thrive together. If the franchise is OK stomaching Westbrook's $47.1 million salary (per Spotrac), then keeping him on the roster frees up the front office to invest all trade assets into win-now moves instead of sacrificing them as incentives for someone else to take back all the money he is owed.