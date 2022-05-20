Every NFL Team's Most Exciting 2022 Undrafted Free-Agent Addition

0 of 32

Christopher Szagola/Associated Press

Last week, we identified the undrafted free agent most likely to make the roster of each NFL team. Those selections were based on a combination of situation, money and talent.

Here, we're taking a different approach. We're focused on each team's most exciting UDFA based on their talent, skill set or the promise they're already showing in rookie minicamps.

Undrafted free agents face an uphill battle to earn a 53-man roster spot since their teams didn't invest draft capital in them. But if they flash during the offseason program, they could make their coaching staff think twice about cutting them in August.

"The best players play, and the best players are the guys who play the best," Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said while recruiting Alabama wideout Slade Bolden after the draft. "And that's it. That's how we do it."