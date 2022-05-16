PGA Championship 2022: Betting Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 3

Emil Lippe/Associated Press

Most of the betting favorites for the 2022 PGA Championship enter Southern Hills Country Club in good form.

Jon Rahm won two weeks ago in Mexico, Jordan Spieth took first place in the week after The Masters and Scottie Scheffler put together two solid performances after winning the green jacket.

Even though Scheffler is the most-recent major champion, Rahm enters the week as the pre-tournament favorite.

Rahm has two career top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship, but he also has two missed cuts in the last four years and he was not in contention at The Masters.

Spieth is in incredible form, but he has been unable to complete the final leg of his career grand slam. He has one finish inside the top 10 in his last five PGA Championship starts.

Scheffler played perfect golf at Augusta National Golf Club and no drop off appears to be in the future for him.

Scheffler is more than familiar with Southern Hills and he played strong golf off his win at Augusta to set him up for a strong week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.