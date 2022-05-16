PGA Championship 2022: Betting Odds, Favorites and Tournament PreviewMay 16, 2022
PGA Championship 2022: Betting Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview
Most of the betting favorites for the 2022 PGA Championship enter Southern Hills Country Club in good form.
Jon Rahm won two weeks ago in Mexico, Jordan Spieth took first place in the week after The Masters and Scottie Scheffler put together two solid performances after winning the green jacket.
Even though Scheffler is the most-recent major champion, Rahm enters the week as the pre-tournament favorite.
Rahm has two career top-10 finishes at the PGA Championship, but he also has two missed cuts in the last four years and he was not in contention at The Masters.
Spieth is in incredible form, but he has been unable to complete the final leg of his career grand slam. He has one finish inside the top 10 in his last five PGA Championship starts.
Scheffler played perfect golf at Augusta National Golf Club and no drop off appears to be in the future for him.
Scheffler is more than familiar with Southern Hills and he played strong golf off his win at Augusta to set him up for a strong week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
PGA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jon Rahm (+1100; bet $100 to win $1100)
Scottie Scheffler (+1200)
Justin Thomas (+1200)
Rory McIlroy (+1600)
Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
Collin Morikawa (+1600)
Jordan Spieth (+1800)
Viktor Hovland (+2500)
Dustin Johnson (+2500)
Xander Schauffele (+2800)
Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)
Cameron Smith (+2800)
Shane Lowry (+2800)
Will Zalatoris (+3500)
Top-Tier Favorites
Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are not listed as the top three favorites for the PGA Championship, but they should be considered that.
Spieth has higher odds than Rahm and Scheffler, but he should be mentioned in the conversation for top golfers to watch at Southern Hills.
Since leaving Augusta, Spieth won the RBC Heritage and Rahm captured first at the Mexico Open. Scheffler recorded a pair of top 20 finishes at the Zurich Classic and the AT&T Byron Nelson. The Zurich Classic is a team event.
Scheffler shot four rounds in the 60s in Texas over the weekend to set him up for a push to the top at Southern Hills.
Rahm took the last two tournaments off to prepare for the PGA Championship. He produced four straight rounds in the 60s to win in Mexico.
Spieth came close to winning the Byron Nelson. He finished second with four rounds of 67 or lower.
Spieth has eight rounds in the 60s in his last two tournaments since he missed the cut at The Masters.
Each of the three golfers could make a case to be the most popular betting pick before the tournament begins on Thursday.
It would not come as a surprise to see any of those three golfers on the 18th green with a trophy on Sunday night.
Other Top Contenders
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa all sit in the top seven of the PGA Championship odds board.
Each of those golfers have odds below +2000, just like Rahm, Spieth and Scheffler, and they should be mentioned in the title-winning discussion.
Thomas, McIlroy and Morikawa are previous PGA Championship winners. McIlroy won twice in 2012 and 2014, Thomas captured the title in 2017 and Morikawa won in 2020.
Morikawa produced four consecutive top-10 finishes at major tournaments, a run that started at the 2021 PGA Championship.
McIlroy and Thomas both landed inside the top 10 at The Masters as well. McIlroy delivered one of the rounds of the tournament on Sunday to get into second place behind Scheffler.
Cantlay is the wild-card in the group of favorites. He took second behind Spieth at the RBC Heritage and won the Zurich Classic team event.
That form suggests Cantlay should be in the mix for the lead at Southern Hills, but he has not finished inside the top 10 at a major since the 2019 PGA Championship.
Cantlay is high up on the odds chart because of his performances on the PGA Tour, but you may not be able to trust him as much as the others beneath +2000 if you compare their recent major histories.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.