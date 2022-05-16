Bears' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

In 2021, the Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields to be their franchise quarterback, and they wasted no time getting him onto the field. The 23-year-old played in 12 games and made 10 starts as a rookie.

Although there were some growing pains, it was valuable experience for the talented young signal-caller.

The Bears didn't have a first-round draft pick this year, as they traded away that selection in order to move up and take Fields at No. 11 in 2021. But they still made 11 selections over the final two days of the draft, so they could have a sizable rookie class in 2022.

And like Fields last year, some of these rookies could get substantial playing time early in their careers. Chicago is trying to construct a core that will lead it to future success, and several of these new players could become key parts of that, perhaps even as soon as this season.

Here's a look at the members of the Bears' 2022 rookie class who are most likely to make an instant impact.