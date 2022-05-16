NBA Draft 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

2 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Most mocks you'll find—including this one—feature the same three names at the top: Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. The selection order might shift, but those are typically the first three off the board.

Will the actual drafters see it the same way, or could someone else leap into the top trio?

Some scouts reportedly think Jaden Ivey could land in that range, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, while CBS Sports' David Cobb recently mocked Keegan Murray to the Pistons in the No. 3 spot.

"There is a chance that Murray could be the first player from this draft class to make an NBA All-Star game," Cobb wrote. "... It's tantalizing to consider what additional elements of Murray's game can be unlocked by an NBA staff. He's well-equipped to guard all positions and is an offensive maestro who is especially effective in transition."

All it takes is the right franchise to fall in love, so it's possible someone becomes enamored with those two or AJ Griffin's combination of size and shot-making or Shaedon Sharpe's sky-high ceiling and really shakes things up at the top.