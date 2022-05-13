AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 13.

For the second week in a row, All Elite Wrestling had to shift time slots from its usual 10 p.m. EST start to 5:30 p.m. EST due to the NBA playoffs airing on TNT, so a lot of fans will probably have to catch up with this episode on their DVR.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is in full swing, as AEW has started airing matches from the first round. This week, Ruby Soho and Riho fought for a spot in the semifinals.

Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against former SCU teammate Frankie Kazarian in the only title match of the night. We also saw Shawn Spears take on Bear Boulder, and Death Triangle battled The Butcher, The Blade and Marq Quen in a trios bout.

Let's look at everything that went down on this week's episode of Rampage.