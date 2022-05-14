2022 NFL Rookies Facing Too Much Pressure in Year 1

0 of 6

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pressure might make diamonds, but it can also make for disappointing rookie seasons.

In some cases, rookies are put in a position where much is expected in Year 1 and it works out.

Micah Parsons was supposed to help transform a poor Cowboys defense and responded by making a case for Defensive Player of the Year in his first season. Justin Jefferson stepped in as a rookie as the direct replacement for Stefon Diggs and posted better numbers than the veteran ever did within the Minnesota offense.

But those cases can place unrealistic demands on future rookies. More often than not, it takes time to find success in the NFL.

Looking at the 2022 draft class, there are rookies heading into situations where the bar is set too high. Whether they're being asked to fill a role they probably aren't ready for or facing unfair comparisons, we should temper our expectations for these first-year players.