Breakout MLB Prospects Trending Toward Midseason Top 100 Lists

Diamond Images/Getty Images

With so many top-tier prospects breaking camp on an MLB roster and several others knocking on the door for an early promotion, it will be a busy season of updating Top 100 prospect lists.

Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Torkelson, Hunter Greene, Jeremy Pena, Aaron Ashby, Spencer Strider and Joe Ryan are all poised to exit the prospect ranks within the next month, which will open the door for an influx of newcomers to join the Top 100 ranks.

So who can we expect to see make the jump?

Ahead we've highlighted 10 prospects who are trending toward earning a spot on leaguewide Top 100 lists by midseason based on their early production, past track record and projectable tools.

To be considered for inclusion, a player must not already appear on any of the Top 100 prospect lists from Bleacher Report, MLB.com or Baseball America.

Let's start with some honorable mentions.