Biggest Questions Scouts Have Going into 2022 NBA Combine

Most scouts only made one trip to the G League or Overtime Elite league during the season. There will be a ton of interest in learning more about these prospects who explored new pathways to the draft.

Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite, PF, 18 years old)

Scouts are looking forward to seeing Barlow based on his production in Overtime and the value tied to his archetype. At 6'8", he possesses the potential skill set to shoot, finish and defend forwards. Scouts aren't sure how to assess his effectiveness in Overtime's unconventional setting, but they should have a better idea of how he stacks up in this draft when he presumably scrimmages against big-name college players.

MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SF, 21 years old)

Scouts will be eager to interview Beauchamp, who's taken an interesting path to the NBA draft. They'll want to hear about his journey and decisions to pass on Division I offers, then play junior college and join Ignite. His low-usage production, efficiency, physical tools and effort earned praise from scouts this season. His jump shot remains a major swing skill, and he'll have teams lined up at the door to get him in for a workout.

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 19 years old)

Daniels is a potential lottery pick, so his activity in Chicago figures to be limited. NBA teams will be most interested in interviewing him and seeing his measurements. Versatility, defense, maturity for his age and impact have made Daniels a well-liked, popular prospect.

Michael Foster Jr. (G League Ignite, PF, 19 years old)

Foster put up impressive numbers for Ignite (15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds), but scouts have questioned his NBA fit, given his poor shooting (9-of-40 3PT) and lack of defense for a 6'8" power forward. He'll be expected to scrimmage to make a second-round case with his high skill level for self-creation, tough shot-making and finishing. He'll also want to show scouts that his jumper is more promising than the numbers suggest and that he's improved his conditioning and body to help with defensive mobility.

Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 19 years old)

Hardy's stock has taken a serious hit in the G League while shooting 37.6 percent, so it will be interesting to see if he chooses to scrimmage and win back support. History suggests he won't, with the fear that a bad game or two further enhances skepticism.

Hardy played against much stiffer competition this season compared to the Overtime prospects, and he still averaged 19.5 points. So there is always the possibility that one team is willing to buy his production and ignore the inefficiency. Odds are Hardy uses interviews to improve his stock instead of gameplay. Scouts will also be interested to see his athletic test results, as some have seemed surprised by how limited his explosiveness seemed.

Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG, 18 years old)

Scouts got to see Montero play against the top high school seniors at the Nike Hoop Summit. They'd love for a chance to see him scrimmage against older NCAA prospects, particularly since the level of competition he faced in Overtime was also younger. If we were to guess, he'll be advised to skip scrimmaging, especially since he ended on a high note in Portland, where he scored 23 points against the USA after an underwhelming week of practices.

Fanbo Zeng (G League Ignite, F, 19 years old)

Zeng wound up joining the Ignite after originally committing to Gonzaga, though he took a backseat to the team's top American prospects. For a 6'9" forward, he's been worth tracking for some athletic ability and shooting potential (18 threes this season). He'll really need to surprise scouts during scrimmages to have a shot at being drafted, however.