Mets' Early Season Takeaways After 1st Month of Season

Joe Puetz/Getty Images

The New York Mets are legitimate title contenders.

After a string of disappointing seasons, expectations are finally matching up with reality, and a busy offseason of spending on the free-agent market and a few key trades have vaulted them to the top of the NL East standings.

The fact that they're doing it all without ace Jacob deGrom has made their early success all the more impressive, and for all the spending they did, some of the biggest contributions have come from in-house players bouncing back or taking a significant step forward.

Ahead, we've broken down the Mets' biggest early season takeaways as they have come out of the gates looking as strong as any team in baseball.