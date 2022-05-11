The Best and Worst MLB Free-Agent Signings Early on in 2022

0 of 11

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2021-22 MLB free-agent market was one of the most compelling in recent memory, from a loaded shortstop market to Freddie Freeman leaving the Atlanta Braves to the flurry of activity immediately before and after the 90-day lockout.

All told, 11 different players secured a contract north of $100 million, led by Corey Seager who landed a massive 10-year, $325 million deal from the Texas Rangers.

Ahead we've selected the five best and five worst signings of the offseason based on the early returns over the first month of the 2022 season. Only players who signed a multiyear deal were considered for a spot on the list, though we did count down the 10 best one-year contracts on a separate honorable mention slide of sorts.

There's still plenty of time for the scales to shift, but here are the best and worst free-agent signings of the 2021-22 offseason so far.