Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 273

UFC 274 went down in front of a raucous crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night. That means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

The card was headlined by a lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Oliveira arrived as the lightweight champion, but after missing weight, was stripped of the title and deemed ineligible to reclaim it with a win. That means that, despite choking Gaethje unconscious in one of the best rounds of the year so far, he is technically only a lightweight contender. But let’s call it like it is: he's still the champ—and definitely one of the sport’s top fighters, pound-for-pound.

UFC 274 was co-headlined by a strawweight title fight between champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza, both of whom are staples of our women's pound-for-pound rankings. In a minor upset, Esparza defeated Namajunas by split decision to begin her second reign as strawweight champion. It wasn’t a great fight, but what can you do?

Beyond the two title fights atop the bill, UFC 274 did not feature any other fighters currently in the pound-for-pound conversation. But don’t worry, Oliveira and Esparza’s wins caused some big changes to our rankings.

