    Kentucky Derby 2022 Video: Replay Highlights, Race Results and Breakdown

    Jake RillFeatured Columnist IIMay 8, 2022

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike (21) wins the148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

    Nobody was surprised to see Epicenter and Zandon battling for the lead down the final stretch of the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Those two horses were expected to be among the top contenders, and each was positioned to contend for the win late.

    However, it turned out not to be just a two-horse battle for the victory at Churchill Downs on Saturday. And everybody was surprised when 80-1 long shot Rich Strike navigated his way through the field and used a late surge to run down the leaders.

    And not only did Rich Strike get to Epicenter out front, but he made the pass and secured an improbable victory, winning by three-quarters of a length. It was one of the most memorable finishes among the 148 times the Kentucky Derby has been held.

    Here's a comprehensive look back at an incredible 2022 edition of the Run for the Roses.

        

    2022 Kentucky Derby Results

    1. Rich Strike

    2. Epicenter

    3. Zandon

    4. Simplification

    5. Mo Donegal

    6. Barber Road

    7. Tawny Port

    8. Smile Happy

    9. Tiz the Bomb

    10. Zozos

    11. Classic Causeway

    12. Taiba

    13. Crown Pride

    14. Happy Jack

    15. Messier

    16. White Abarrio

    17. Charge It

    18. Cyberknife

    19. Pioneer of Medina

    20. Summer Is Tomorrow

        

    Full Race Replay

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    WHERE DID HE COME FROM!? Rich Strike (80-1) comes down the stretch to score one of the biggest upset wins in @KentuckyDerby history. #KyDerby https://t.co/NPsYvPauVc

        

    Race Breakdown

    We'll get to the thrilling finish shortly, but let's start with how the 2022 Kentucky Derby reached that point.

    It was a good start to the race for 36-1 long shot Summer Is Tomorrow, who broke well from the No. 4 post and led the field to the first turn. And as the horses ran down the backstretch, Crown Pride was close to the lead with Zozos and Messier just behind.

    There wouldn't be a wire-to-wire strong performance this year, though. As none of these early front-runners ended up finishing near the top of the leaderboard. Most of the eventual contenders were near the middle/back of the pack at the race's halfway point.

    As the colts neared the 1-mile mark of the race, Messier was out front. But he wouldn't hold off a bunch of strong charges coming out of the final turn. And it was 4-1 favorite Epicenter who claimed the lead, appearing to be set up for victory while leading the field down the stretch.

    Meanwhile, Rich Strike was moving his way through the pack. He moved past Messier, pulling up alongside Epicenter and Zandon in a three-horse battle for the lead. It didn't take long for Rich Strike to keep his momentum going, though, as he made an improbable move into first place.

    By the time Rich Strike took the lead, the race was nearly over. That's how he ended up earning the victory, finishing three-quarters of a length in front of Epicenter in a remarkable finish.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    The overhead view makes Rich Strike's comeback for the upset @KentuckyDerby win look even more incredible. 😮 #KyDerby | @ChurchillDowns https://t.co/iDfkGVZS0O

    It was the Kentucky Derby debut for both trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon, who ended up in the winner's circle with Rich Strike. The horse wasn't even part of the Derby field until Friday morning, when Ethereal Road was scratched and an opening was created for Rich Strike to enter the race.

    "I didn't know if he could win, but I had a good feeling with him," Leon said, per Byron King of BloodHorse. "I had to wait until the stretch, and that's what I did. I waited, and then the rail opened up. I wasn't nervous. I was excited. Nobody knows my horse like I know my horse."

    Only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, with the most recent to do so being Justify in 2018. Now, Rich Strike has an opportunity to become the 14th. But before that can happen, he'll need to win the Preakness Stakes, which will take place May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

