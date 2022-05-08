Dmitry Bivol Upsets Canelo Alvarez by Unanimous Decision to Retain Title

Al Bello/Getty Images

Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) got a chance to make a name for himself with one fight, and he made the most of it.

The 31-year-old light heavyweight champion scored an upset win over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) on Saturday night, defeating the Mexican superstar by unanimous decision to retain his WBA world title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored the bout 115-113.

It was an entertaining, high-level fight. Bivol's speed and feints gave Alvarez fits throughout the match, preventing the challenger from getting into a rhythm during any single round. Alvarez had his moments, especially with the uppercut, but he couldn't take control of the match like he has so many times over the past several years.

Bivol's clean, mistake-free performance was exemplary considering he came in as an underdog and allowed him to become only the second fighter after Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 to defeat Alvarez.

