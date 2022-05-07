Kentucky Derby 2022 Winner: Eric Reed, Rich Strike's Celebration, Reaction

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike, who came into the Run for the Roses dead last in the field at 80-1 odds, emerged victorious.

The chestnut colt, who is trained by Eric R. Reed and owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC, wasn't even expected to run in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. He entered as the first alternate Friday morning after Ethereal Road was scratched.

The win was the first for jockey Sonny Leon, who expertly navigated the three-year-old colt to the front of the pack after starting at gate No. 21.

Leon and Rich Strike maneuvered past some horses early on, then took their position on the rail and surged to the front of the pack as the frontrunners began to tire.

You can watch the full replay of the race below:

It was the second-biggest upset all-time at the Derby. The biggest belongs to Donerail, who won the Derby at 91-1 odds all the way back in 1913.

Last year, in his second career start, Rich Strike won his maiden claiming race at Churchill Downs by 17 1/4 lengths and was claimed by trainer Reed for $30,000 as a result for owner Rick Dawson and RED TR-Racing.

In the Run for the Roses, Rich Strike and his team claimed a $1.86 million purse with their win.

It was an emotional win for Dawson and Reed for many reasons, not least of which is the fact that Reed lost 23 horses in a stable fire in December 2016 and never thought he'd enter one in the Derby.

"It’s almost unimaginable, to be honest," Reed said before Rich Strike had been entered into the race as an alternate, per Marty McGee of Daily Racing Forum. "I never thought this would even be a possibility. We just don’t have clients that go out looking for those kinds of horses."

It was Reed's first Derby win.

"This is the reason everybody does this," an emotional Reed said on the NBC broadcast after the upset win. "We're not supposed to be here, but I knew this horse loved the track and he'd been training so good all year."

"Thanks to Rick for getting me here," Reed added. "And Sonny Leon. They know who he is now."

For his part, Rich Strike seemed emboldened by his Derby win. The cameras caught him antagonizing his lead pony repeatedly as his team tried to get ready for their big moment in the winner's circle. Spirited, indeed!

Many on social media, however, unhappy with the pony handler's rough attempts to rebuff Rich Strike.

Thankfully, the situation was straightened out and our hero got the celebration he deserved, including receiving his rose garland.

Now the big question is whether or not Rich Strike can do it again at the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 21.