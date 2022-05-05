Kentucky Derby 2022 Horses: Full Lineup, Favorites and Sleepers in 148th Race

2 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Zandon (3-1)

Zandon was already among the top contenders, but he became the betting favorite after landing the No. 10 starting spot in the post draw. That spot that has produced nine previous Kentucky Derby winners. The only post with more is the No. 5 spot, which has been the starting spot for 10 winners.

Although Zandon has only four races of experience, the colt has finished in the top three at each. He's coming off his second career win at April's Grade I Blue Grass Stakes.

Zandon has a strong opportunity to become the first Chad Brown-trained horse to win the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Flavien Prat will look to ride Zandon to victory and win the Derby for the second time. Prat's lone Derby win came on Country House in 2019.

Epicenter (7-2)

Prior to the post draw, Epicenter was the betting favorite. The colt is now behind Zandon after landing the No. 3 post, which has produced five winners but none since Real Quiet in 1998.

It may not be the greatest starting spot, but Epicenter is a strong horse capable of overcoming setbacks. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt has five wins and a second-place finish over his past six races, which includes a victory at the Louisiana Derby in March.

Asmussen is 0-for-23 with horses in the Kentucky Derby, while jockey Joel Rosario is looking to win the Derby for a second time. His first Kentucky Derby win came on Orb in 2013.

Messier (8-1)

Messier is one of two Kentucky Derby horses trained by Tim Yakteen, who had never previously entered a colt in the race. Messier and Taiba were both previously trained by Bob Baffert, who is suspended after Medina Spirit, the original 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, was disqualified for a failed drug test.

Through six career races, Messier has only finished first or second. He had won three of four races before ending up second in April's Santa Anita Derby, where he was bested by Taiba.

Messier has one of the most successful jockeys in the Kentucky Derby field, as John Velazquez will be aiming to win the race for a fourth time. Velazquez previously won the Run for the Roses on Animal Kingdom (2011), Always Dreaming (2017) and Authentic (2020).